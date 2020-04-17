Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,398 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $213.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

