Elite Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 143.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.5% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.57 and its 200-day moving average is $304.13. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.84.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.