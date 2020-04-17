PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. AXA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $135.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.