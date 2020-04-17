Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

