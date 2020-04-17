First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 42,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $141.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

