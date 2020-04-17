Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

