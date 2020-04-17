Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after buying an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,388,000 after buying an additional 872,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,452,000 after buying an additional 742,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,146,000 after buying an additional 563,597 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $47.37 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

