Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 23,164 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,164 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Norges Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.