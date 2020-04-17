Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 6,686 Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $4,583,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $1,363,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,582,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,220,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 818,407 shares of company stock valued at $25,265,690.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

