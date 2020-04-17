Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 158,611 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 158,611 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $970,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after acquiring an additional 186,512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $164,563,000 after buying an additional 211,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,283,000 after purchasing an additional 152,549 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.51.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

