Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in American Tower by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 47.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 21.6% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 258,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,202,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 0.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

NYSE:AMT opened at $251.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

