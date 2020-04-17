First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.61 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Argus reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

