Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Raised by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.66 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

