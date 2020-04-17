48,707 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.5% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $23.58 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.
