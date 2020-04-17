Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 197,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $52.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

