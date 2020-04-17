Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $195.35 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.