Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $19.49 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $167.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.