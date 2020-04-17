Corbenic Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,964.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $199.85 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.20. The company has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura boosted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

