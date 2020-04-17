Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $22.61 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $183.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.90 and its 200 day moving average is $198.41. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

