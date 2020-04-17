Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,133 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,346.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.13. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.10.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

