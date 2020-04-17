Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,482.74.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,257.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,201.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,313.81. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $864.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

