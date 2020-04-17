Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens cut their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $162.42 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $342.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.31.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

