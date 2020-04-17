Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,257.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,201.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,313.81. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,482.74.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

