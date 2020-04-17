Bailard Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Amgen stock opened at $230.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day moving average of $219.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

