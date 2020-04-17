City Holding Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

VNQ opened at $73.78 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

