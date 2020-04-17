Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Argus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.69.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

