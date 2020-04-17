Jennifer Newstead Sells 97 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $17,363.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $16,673.33.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $16,053.50.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $15,029.18.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total transaction of $14,627.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $16,951.72.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $19,041.10.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $19,610.49.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40.

FB stock opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.95.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.