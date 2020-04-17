Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Stock Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 125.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,600 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $38,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -97.83 and a beta of 1.76. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

