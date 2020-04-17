Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

