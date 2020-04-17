Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.41.

TXN stock opened at $111.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average is $121.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

