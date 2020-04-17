Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,700 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $56,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,020.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

