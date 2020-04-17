Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $36.57 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $36,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

