Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $42.94 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.21% of Zimmer Biomet worth $42,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

NYSE ZBH opened at $109.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

