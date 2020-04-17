Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $41.49 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $41,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $179.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.71. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

