Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. United Rentals accounts for about 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

NYSE:URI opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

