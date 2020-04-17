F3Logic LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.67 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $389.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day moving average of $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

