Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.05% of Medtronic worth $61,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $95.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

