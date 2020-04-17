Empowered Funds LLC Sells 9,886 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.2% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

