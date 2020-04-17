Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NYSE MO opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

