Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,882,000 after acquiring an additional 133,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,803,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,694,000 after buying an additional 157,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $181,156,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,039,000 after buying an additional 205,154 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $1,144,679.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,227,566.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $769,471.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,969,148.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,978 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.78. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.81 and a 52 week high of $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

