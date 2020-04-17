Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,205 shares of company stock worth $27,550,840. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.33 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

