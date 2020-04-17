Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

