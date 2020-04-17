Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,457 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,457 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $702,139,000 after buying an additional 547,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,279,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,411,269,000 after buying an additional 408,234 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,900,000 after buying an additional 372,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $342.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.