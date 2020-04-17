Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 774,614 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,250,000.

VB stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.26 and its 200-day moving average is $152.67.

