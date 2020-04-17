First National Corp MA ADV Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,125 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,063,000 after buying an additional 1,300,569 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,949,000 after acquiring an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,744,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,217,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $53.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2301 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

