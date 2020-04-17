iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.