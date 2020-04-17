Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.