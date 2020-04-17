Ballast Advisors LLC Takes Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

BA opened at $134.24 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of -111.87 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

