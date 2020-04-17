Capital Financial Planning LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $280.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

