PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $135.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

